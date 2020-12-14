Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dear Santa, I would like a blue dragon for Christmas...

Dear Santa, I would like a blue dragon for Christmas...

CHILDREN from the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley posted their letters to Santa in a special festive postbox outside the town hall on Monday

The nine pupils, aged three and four, included drawing of what they would like for Christmas.  Kate Catlin, head of the nursery at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road, said: “We had a lot of magical ponies, a blue dragon, a skateboard and even a rolling pin.”

The children gathered on the town hall steps wearing hats, coats and gloves before posting their letters.  Father Christmas will reply to them  before the end of term. 

Ms Catlin said: “Every year we come to post letters to Santa with the children — it’s a magical occasion for them.  The other things we’ve been doing are making and writing Christmas cards, making reindeer tree decorations and working on our virtual nativity. which will be recorded and shared.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33