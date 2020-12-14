Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Eco trees for sale

A SALE of environmentally friendly Christmas trees will take place at Caversham Court gardens tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Scots pines are a by-product of heathland management and do not shed their needles.

Also available will be willow wreaths and stars made from local willow coppice, holly, mistletoe and decorative vegetation. All can be recycled after Christmas.

The event is aid of the environmental group Econet Reading and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlfe Trust.

There will be limit on the number of people looking at trees at any one time and track and trace.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33