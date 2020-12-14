Eco trees for sale

A SALE of environmentally friendly Christmas trees will take place at Caversham Court gardens tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Scots pines are a by-product of heathland management and do not shed their needles.

Also available will be willow wreaths and stars made from local willow coppice, holly, mistletoe and decorative vegetation. All can be recycled after Christmas.

The event is aid of the environmental group Econet Reading and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlfe Trust.

There will be limit on the number of people looking at trees at any one time and track and trace.