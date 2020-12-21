Monday, 21 December 2020

Children’s workshops

LEGO’S Master Builders Club will hold two workshops at Sonning Common village hall on Tuesday. 

The sessions will take place at the Wood Lane venue at 9.30am and 1pm and will each last one hour and 45 minutes.

Children aged five to 11 can take part in the brick-building challenges.

For more information, visit www.masterbuildersclub
.co.uk 

