Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Communal carolling

THE rector of Henley with Remenham is encouraging residents to take part in communal carol singing from their doorsteps on Christmas Eve.

Rev Jeremy Tayler said: “Singing together is such an important part of the way we celebrate the birth of Jesus at Christmas and this is one way we can still safely do it.

“Many people are understandably nervous about joining large gatherings so this at least is one way we can sing together that will not risk spreading covid-19, nor fall foul of any rules.”

The singing will be start at 7pm with a verse of O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Rev Tayler said: “It will no doubt be gloriously out of tune and out of time but if we put our hearts into it, it will be a great way of coming together — at a safe distance — with our neighbours to celebrate this day of great joy.

The words of the carol are:
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;
Come and behold him, born the King of angels;
O come, let us adore him,
O come, let us adore him,
O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33