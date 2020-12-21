Communal carolling

THE rector of Henley with Remenham is encouraging residents to take part in communal carol singing from their doorsteps on Christmas Eve.

Rev Jeremy Tayler said: “Singing together is such an important part of the way we celebrate the birth of Jesus at Christmas and this is one way we can still safely do it.

“Many people are understandably nervous about joining large gatherings so this at least is one way we can sing together that will not risk spreading covid-19, nor fall foul of any rules.”

The singing will be start at 7pm with a verse of O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Rev Tayler said: “It will no doubt be gloriously out of tune and out of time but if we put our hearts into it, it will be a great way of coming together — at a safe distance — with our neighbours to celebrate this day of great joy.

The words of the carol are:

O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem;

Come and behold him, born the King of angels;

O come, let us adore him,

O come, let us adore him,

O come, let us adore him, Christ the Lord.