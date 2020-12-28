Monday, 28 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shop queue

Shop queue

A QUEUE of 60 shoppers formed outside the Waitrose store in Bell Street, Henley, at 7am on Tuesday.

The supermarket has extended its opening hours for the Christmas period but is limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at once.

Later there was a queue outside Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33