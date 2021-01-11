Tradition continues

THE son of a Christmas charity fundraiser from Sonning Common raised £870 in his memory.

John Lambourne used to decorate his home in Kennylands Road each year with hundreds of lights and invited people to make donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

He died in December last year, having raised more than £10,000 in five years.

This year, his son Gary, 53, carried on the tradition by decorating his home in Rosehill Park, Emmer Green, with the same lights.

Another £355 was also raised by Vanessa Stowell, who held a virtual carolling event on Christmas Eve.