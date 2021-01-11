Churches carry on

CHRISTMAS services held at the churches in Sonning Common and Kidmore End went well, says Rev Sheila Walker.

Christ the King in Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common, held a walk-through Christingle service and St John the Baptist Church in Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore End, held a virtual carol service.

Parishioners also gathered safely outside All Saints’ Church in Church Lane, Peppard, to sing carols.

Rev Walker, associate priest for the benefice of Rotherfield Peppard, Kidmore End and Sonning Common, said: “It all flowed well. It was a bit different but it worked.

“In a way it’s good as it’s making us think of other ways of doing things.”

All three churches are currently closed because of the lockdown but Rev Walker looks forward to seeing them all open again as soon as it’s safe.

“It’s tricky as the restrictions keep changing,” she said. “All the churches are closed, which was a very difficult decision to make and not one that we are happy about.

“But it’s the safest thing to do right now. We are following government guidance but want to open again as soon as we can.”