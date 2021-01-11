Successful Santa run

HENLEY’S Santa sleigh run raised more than £5,400 for charity.

Former mayor Pam Phillips and members of Henley Lions Club staged the event for the fourth year running in December.

Santa was driven along different streets in Henley each night as well as visiting Shiplake.

He was accompanied by only five “elves” instead of eight due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The elves collected money but were not allowed to knock on doors, so they used buckets and bank card readers. People could also donate online.

Santa had to play his Christmas music loud enough to let residents know that he had arrived.

An online tracking page was also created by Ben Hargreaves so people could see when Santa was close to their homes.

A total of £5,464.85 was raised, which was almost £1,000 more than last year’s figure and the most collected in any year.

Mrs Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, Henley,said: “It went really well. We’ve done the best we’ve ever done.

“The fact that we’ve improved on the money even though we couldn’t knock on any doors is testimony to the people of Henley and their generosity, which is amazing.”

The money will be distributed to different charities chosen by the Lions Club.