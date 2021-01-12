Christmas tree shredding raises £1,000

A CHRISTMAS tree shredding service raised £1,000 for Henley in Bloom.

Scores of residents took their trees to Mill Meadows on Saturday to be shredded by Henley Town Council’s head of parks services Karl Bishop and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton.

The pair threw the trees into a mechanical chipper.

Residents paid £2 each to have a tree shredded and £5 to have one collected from their home.

Councillor Eggleton, who is also the chairman of Henley in Bloom, carried out the collections and made £600 from that alone.

He said: “It’s an amazing amount of money and we can do a lot with that.”

He said the service, which has been going for eight years, was a service for the community and children enjoyed watching the trees being shredded.

He added: “It’s important for young people to know how things can be

re-used because there’s too much thrown away these days.”

The mulch went to the council’s compost heap and will be used as on flower beds and to firm boggy ground in Marsh Meadows.