Last chance

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
CHRISTMAS trees can be disposed off via Sonning Common Parish Council until 1pm today (Friday).
Residents should take their trees, minus decorations, to the overflow car park behind the One Stop shop in Wood Lane.
South Oxfordshire District Council has suspended its green waste collections.
25 January 2021
More News:
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
