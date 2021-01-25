Last chance

Monday, 25 January 2021

CHRISTMAS trees can be disposed off via Sonning Common Parish Council until 1pm today (Friday). 

Residents should take their trees, minus decorations, to the overflow car park behind the One Stop shop in Wood Lane. 

South Oxfordshire District Council has suspended its green waste collections.

