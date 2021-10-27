Charity Christmas cards shop open again

THE Henley Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop opened on Monday.

Mayor Sarah Miller was the first customer as she joined the voluntary sales staff at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

Cards for Good Causes offers Christmas cards from 25 charities, including Cancer Research UK and the RNLI, and also sells advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper and gift tags. It will be open until December 18 thanks to 40 volunteers.

Councillor Miller, who visited the shop with her mother Pauline and

10-year-old twin daughters Vivien and Ruby, said: “It’s important to support these charities, especially after the awful months they’ve had.

“My mother always gets her Christmas cards from this shop and it’s a lovely tradition. It’s so easy to pick up cards from chains but buying them from this shop, you know that the profits go to the charities you care about.”

Hild Moss, who has been volunteering at the shop for more than 10 years and is one of the organisers, said: “Last year we couldn’t set it up because of covid so we are hoping it will be the best it can be this year and raise a lot of money for the charities.”