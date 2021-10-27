Mayor chooses 30ft fir tree for Christmas

THE Christmas tree that will be at the centre of Henley’s festive celebrations has been chosen.

Mayor Sarah Miller selected the 30ft Nordmann fir during a visit to Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common on Saturday with her partner Carolyn Ahara and their

10-year-old twin daughters, Vivien and Ruby.

They were welcomed by farmer and Tree Barn owner Andrew Ingram who offered advice on what would make the best tree.

Councillor Miller and her family spent about 10 minutes looking at the different options before choosing a tree that has been growing at the farm for 26 years. It will be delivered on the morning of Monday, November 22 and then decorated with white lights which will be switched on at the Christmas Festival on Friday, November 26.

Cllr Miller said: “I think it’s beautiful. I really like the shape — it’s not too fat and not too thin.

“I think it’s going to look wonderful in the square. We just need to cover it with lots of lights. I wonder if we can get someone to sponsor a star to put on the top.” Vivien enjoyed her visit, saying: “It’s quite magical. The tree makes me feel very small and it makes me think of Christmas, even though we’ve not had Halloween yet. It’s really exciting.”

Mr Ingram put a tag and a tracker on the tree so that it can be easily found again when it comes to chopping it down.

He has 120,000 trees of varying ages growing on his land and has supplied Henley’s tree for the last six years.

Each year, Mr Ingram and his team harvest 14,000 trees and plant another 18,000 to ensure they have a constant supply.

He said: “The tree is probably 30 years old and came here when it was four years old. It has a nice even shape and is not too fat at the bottom and not too heavy.”

The Henley tree is sponsored every year by Henley investment management firm Invesco.

Meanwhile, about 200 people attended this year’s Christmas tree competition hosted by the Tree Barn.

Growers from all over the country gathered as the judges selected the tree to stand outside No 10 Downing Street.

The annual competition, which is organised by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, was won by Marldon Farm in Devon.

Mr Ingram, who won the competition in 2011, 2013 and 2015, said: “The quality of the trees gets better every year. We had three trees in the competition but they didn’t win.”

• The Tree Barn, which sells a wide range of festive decorations, is due to open tomorrow (Saturday) while tree sales will start on Saturday, November 20.