Trees lit up

THE Watlington Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church will be launched on Sunday, December 5 at 3pm.

Father Christmas will switch on the lights on the trees, which will be on display until December 21 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily.

The festival theme is “These are a few of my favourite things”.

