Monday, 08 November 2021
PEPPARD Primary School is to hold a jumble sale to raise money.
The “Christmas clear-out” event will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Saturday, November 13 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
It costs £10 to have a stall and people are welcome to sell anything “child-related”, such as toys and books.
To take part, email
lisasilver81@hotmail.com
