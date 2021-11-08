PEPPARD Primary School is to hold a jumble sale to raise money.

The “Christmas clear-out” event will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Saturday, November 13 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

It costs £10 to have a stall and people are welcome to sell anything “child-related”, such as toys and books.

To take part, email

lisasilver81@hotmail.com