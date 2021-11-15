Monday, 15 November 2021

Festive fair

A FESTIVE fundraiser in aid of the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard will be held at Sonning Common village hall on Saturday, November 20 from 9.30am to 2pm. 

Attractions will include stalls, refreshments, bacon rolls, mulled apple juice, mince pies and cakes.

The trust includes the Greenshoots garden nursery at Manor Farm, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

