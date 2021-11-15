Monday, 15 November 2021

No Dickens

THE Chiltern Players have cancelled their performance of  Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol  because the lead actor is ill.

The show was due to be staged at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, early next month.

The group hopes to reschedule the production for next year. 

