Wreaths class

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
A WORKSHOP on how to make Christmas wreaths and festive flower arrangements will be held at Checkendon village hall on Saturday, December 11 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The cost is £15. For more information, call Alison on (01491) 681596 or email alison.broadbridge@
googlemail.com
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say