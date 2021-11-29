Town gets ready for Christmas

WATLINGTON will kick off its Christmas celebrations next weekend.

Twenty volunteers, led by Robin Holmes-Smith, who runs the Granary Deli, have put up trees and lights in High Street.

Members of Watlington’s art community have decorated the undercroft at the town hall.

Textile artist Jaine McCormack said: “We did it last year for the first time and the parish council asked us if we could do it again.

“We had an exhibition there about climate action recently, so we decided to reuse some of our artworks as well as items from our green art trail, which was held in August.

“We added some Santa hats and I think it brought a smile to people’s faces.”

The Christmas market will take place in High Street and at the Watlington Club next Saturday (December 4) from 10am to 2pm.

There will be stalls selling local food and produce, arts and crafts and live entertainment. There will also be a Christmas grotto and a Santa parade at 10am.

A raffle will be held to pay for the festive decorations, trees and lights. Tickets cost £2 each and winners will be drawn at noon.

The event is organised by the Watlington Business Association. For tickets, visit www.watlingtonchristmas

market.co.uk

The Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church will be launched on Sunday, December 5 at 3pm.

Father Christmas will switch on the lights on the trees, which will be on display until December 21 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily.

The 30 Christmas trees have been decorated by residents and community groups and this year’s festival theme is “These are a few of my favourite things”.

The proceeds will go towards replacing the main doors with glass ones to make the church more welcoming.

The church will also host a Christmas concert by the Watlington Concert Band on December 12 at 4pm. There will be mulled wine and mince pies. Tickets will be available on the door.