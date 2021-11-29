Tree agreed

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common have approved the purchase of a Christmas tree.
Philip Collings, the parish clerk, recommended paying up to £300 for a 14ft or 15ft tree.
Councillor Dirk Jones suggested having a tree with roots so it could be planted at Memorial Park afterwards.
29 November 2021
