Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree agreed

COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common have approved the purchase of a Christmas tree. 

Philip Collings, the parish clerk, recommended paying up to £300 for a 14ft or 15ft tree.

Councillor Dirk Jones suggested having a tree with roots so it could be planted at Memorial Park afterwards.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33