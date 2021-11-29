Monday, 29 November 2021

Craft fair

A CHRISTMAS craft fair will take place at Springwater Church in Peppard next Saturday (December 4) from 10am to 1pm.

There will be jewellery, cards, wood and second- hand decorations and baked goods for sale at the church in Blounts Court Road as well as a visit by Father Christmas.

Entry is free but donations are encouraged.

