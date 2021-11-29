Fayre guest

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
AN Olympic rowing silver medallist will open the Wyfold Riding for the Disabled’s Christmas fayre.
Vicky Thornley, a former showjumper who retired from rowing earlier this year, will be at the stables in Wyfold Court for the event next Saturday (December 4) from noon to 3pm.
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say