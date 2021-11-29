Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive stories

THE library in Sonning Common will hold Christmas storytimes every Saturday in December. 

The sessions, which will start at 10am, will include crafts and homemade cakes and are suitable for children aged three to eight. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33