Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dinner date

PEPPARD Lunch Club will meet for Christmas dinner at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, December 15. 

People aged 70-plus are welcome at the event, which costs £6 per person.

The club’s next two gatherings will be on Wednesdays, January 19 and February 16.  For more information, call Betty Butler on (01491) 681780. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33