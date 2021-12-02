Look out (and listen) for Father Christmas

FATHER Christmas will tour Henley and Shiplake once again this year.

He will be driven in his sleigh around residential streets accompanied by several of his “elves”.

The helpers will not be allowed to knock on doors to ask for donations due to the threat of coronavirus. Donations can be made online instead.

Christmas music will be played loudly along the route to let children and residents know when Santa has arrived.

Each day’s visit will start at 6pm and his journey can be tracked on the Facebook page of Henley Lions Club, which has helped to organise the initative.

The schedule is as follows (all Henley unless stated):

Monday, December 6: St Mark’s Road, the Gainsborough estate, Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road.

Tuesday, December 7: Shiplake.

Wednesday, December 8: Wilson Avenue, Watermans area, Reading Road, Marmion Road, Park Road and Harpsden Road.

Thursday, December 9: Greys Road, The Close, Greys Hill, Deanfield Avenue, Milton Close and Ancastle Green.

Sunday, December 12: Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way and roads off St Andrew’s Road and Coldharbour Close.

Monday, December 13: King’s Road, York Road, Clarence Road, Mount View, Crisp Road, Clements Road, Luker Avenue and roads off.

Tuesday, December 14: Peppard Lane, Western Road, Cromwell Road, Belle Vue Road, Berkshire Road and Manor Road.

Wednesday, December 15: Elizabeth Road, Nicholas Road, Valley Road and roads off and Deanfield Road.

Thursday, December 16: Damer Gardens, Hamilton Avenue, Upton Close, Queen Street, Friday Street and the town centre, including Gravel Hill, West Street, Northfield End and New Street.