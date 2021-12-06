Monday, 06 December 2021

Snowman trail at fair

A SNOWMAN trail will be among the attractions at Kidmore End Primary School’s Christmas fair tomorrow (Saturday) from noon.

There will be 11 snowman pictures hidden around the  site, which children have to find.

Then they have to fill in an answer sheet to make a festive word and win a prize and be entered into a raffle for a Christmas craft hamper.

Meanwhile, the school has modified its admissions policy for entry years 2023 and 2024 in response to statutory requirements.

To see the new policy, visit www.kidmore-end.co.uk/
page/?title=admissions+
policy+consultation+
2023%2d24&pid=103

