Over-40s urged to have jab

RESIDENTS of Wargrave in their forties have been urged to have their covid booster jab in time for Christmas.

The appeal was made by Dr Jim Kennedy, a partner at the village surgery in Victoria Road, before a vaccination clinic tomorrow (Saturday).

He said: “We have had very high uptake in our over-50 and clinically vulnerable groups and we hope to have vaccinated all of the over-40s by the end of the day.”

Dr Kennedy said texts were being sent to patients in reverse order of age groups asking them to book a slot.

“It is really crucial to get your vaccination around two weeks before the Christmas period so that you have optimal protection against the virus, especially when mixing with other individuals,” he said.

“Please keep wearing masks and taking sensible precautions, like regular handwashing.

“Continue to take regular lateral flow tests, especially when you aren’t feeling well. PCR tests are more accurate so if you do present symptoms, I advise you go for a PCR test if you can.

“If you do have symptoms and you have a doctor’s appointment, please let us know via telephone and please do not come into the surgery if you suspect you have covid.”

The surgery expects to administer more than 900 jabs and is also offering the flu jab.