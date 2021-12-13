Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dog walk

A DOG walk in aid of Blood Cancer UK will take place in Charvil on Boxing Day.

Julie Barnes is organising the walk because her
25-year-old daughter has polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer.

Boxing Day is also Mrs Barnes’s birthday and she has asked for donations instead of gifts. 

The walk will begin at East Park Farm car park at 10.30am.

There will be mince pies and mulled wine after the walk when Mrs Barnes will have a collection box.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33