FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
A DOG walk in aid of Blood Cancer UK will take place in Charvil on Boxing Day.
Julie Barnes is organising the walk because her
25-year-old daughter has polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer.
Boxing Day is also Mrs Barnes’s birthday and she has asked for donations instead of gifts.
The walk will begin at East Park Farm car park at 10.30am.
There will be mince pies and mulled wine after the walk when Mrs Barnes will have a collection box.
13 December 2021
More News:
Villagers flock to arcade for Christmas celebrations
HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say