Lantern walk

Monday, 13 December 2021
A LANTERN procession will take place in Kidmore End on Christmas Eve.
It will start from the primary school playground in Chalkhouse Green Road at 5.45pm.
Lanterns can be bought for £5 from the New Inn pub or Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane, Sonning Common. All are welcome.
