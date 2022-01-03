Welcome return of Santa on tractor

FATHER Christmas helped raise £843.13 for two charities by visiting Sonning Common.

The village’s fourth annual Santa on a Tractor event was in aid of the village youth club and Daisy’s Dream, an Earley charity which supports children and their families who have been affected by a life- threatening illness or bereavement.

A trailer, which was pulled by tractor driver Paul Jenkins, was decorated with lights, tinsel and gifts and carried Father Christmas and his elves around the village for about two hours with festive music playing.

It finished at the Butchers Arms in Blounts Court Road, which stayed open late to serve mince pies and sausage rolls.

Chief elf Brooklyn MacKenzie-Black sat beside Santa while Richard MacKenzie-Black helped with the

collections.

Matt Hopson ensured collectors knew what they were doing and organised the map.

The music licence was organised by Duncan Bradley and the drone footage shot by Matt White.

The event did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Helen Coyne said: “After two years, Santa on a Tractor and his team returned to the village for an amazing welcome from children, parents, grandparents and everyone who came out to see him.

“It was a very cold night and poor Paul lost the feeling in his fingers and Santa’s specs steamed up.

“I cannot thank the residents of Sonning Common enough for their generosity and kindness.

“Seeing all the happy faces of the children and the adults alike was truly heart-warming and uplifting, especially after the last two years. There was dancing in the streets and children screaming with joy.

“Santa thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone and hopes that some of the newer helpers and those who couldn’t make it at the last minute due to covid will join us next year.

“We always welcome new helpers and there is lots to do, so please get in touch if you are interested.”

Mrs Coyne, of Westleigh Drive, also thanked Mike and Alison Baillie, John Wells and Sarah

MacKenzie-Black.