Avian flu will mean Christmas turkeys shortage, say farms

FARMERS are predicting a turkey shortage this Christmas owing to the threat of bird flu.

Following the announcement of the largest ever outbreak of avian influenza, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is bringing in strict biosecurity measures for poultry farmers from Monday.

These include wearing protective footwear, limiting access to the birds and keeping all birds indoors.

Bird flu circulates among wild birds which migrate to the UK from mainland Europe over the winter.

Defra said the east of England had been particularly badly hit with outbreaks in poultry and captive birds.

Farmers have already been hit by the rising cost of bird feed and transport and some fear for the future of the industry.

Barry Wagner, owner of Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place, Henley, said: “Our turkey prices have gone up by 25 per cent this year. It is not so much caused by the bird flu outbreak as the cost of fuel, transport and bird feed.

“We are in a fortunate position because our turkey farmer has not been affected by the flu. However, I have heard horror stories about lots of birds dying.

“Other birds from abroad such as guinea fowl and duck have increased in price massively due to shortages from bird flu. I cannot get free-range, good quality duck at the moment.

“There will also be a shortage of cheap turkeys this year. The local, independent farmers we use have moved their birds inside and no longer allow the farm tours they used to hold in order to limit any risk of contamination.

“No sick birds will get into the food chain in the UK because we have very stringent environmental health measures.”

Mr Wagner’s turkey supplier, Mike Lambert, of Starveall Turkeys in Aylesbury, said that avian influenza was a big concern.

He said: “It is a horrific set of circumstances and a major worry for me and the future of free-range poultry. I am definitely stressed.

“Like covid, it cannot be controlled at the moment. We follow biosecurity advice and measures outlined as strictly as we can.

“We have 9,000 birds in total, 8,000 turkeys and 1,000 geese. We have shut all the birds inside because they would most likely contract the disease from contact with wild birds outside.

“This is not good as our birds are free range but we have to do it. Wild birds could fly over the pen and drop faeces on the field. If one of our birds pecked at it and then got flu, the whole flock would be at risk.

“It is very nasty if the birds get it. I have friends in Essex and Norfolk who have been devastated by their birds getting sick on their farms. Any birds still alive are culled by the Government.

“One of my friends had 10 of his birds die on the first day. He had 12,000 in total. The following day 60 died. Then thousands died. It is a very aggressive disease.

“The most important thing if a farm gets it is early diagnosis from a vet. The Government offers compensation on birds that they kill but only the ones deemed to be healthy and not the ones that were already dead.

“A good farm producer with a lot of birds will follow the biosecurity rules anyway but we have tightened hygiene measures and the two men on my farm that take care of the poultry now wear shoe covers when they go into the barn because that is one of the riskiest and most likely ways to spread the disease. We are not a massive farm and in the past we haven’t had to administer these types of measures but this is a high-risk flu. It is the worst I have ever known.”

Mr Lambert predicted a shortage of turkeys this year, saying prices had gone up by 20 per cent owing to rising costs.

He said: “The price of turkey feed went up by 52 per cent last year. Food is our biggest cost and the biggest ingredient in it is wheat, which the war in Ukraine has impacted and placed pressure on. Fuel and transport costs have also gone up.

“I need to make a living and I want to carry on as I have valued customers and a premium product but the risk to birds from the disease could force out small businesses and put off potential ones.

“Who in their right mind would go into this industry now? It is expensive enough as it is as you need a lot of barn and field space, expensive equipment and labour, let alone the high risk of bird flu. The future of the industry does not look good.”

Simon Windsor, of Copas Traditional Turkeys in Cookham, said the business had not been affected, adding: “We have put in place a number of measures to stop bird flu.”