Churches remember

TWO churches in Caversham are to hold remembrance services on Sunday, November 4, also known as All Souls’ Day.

These will take place at St John’s in Gosbrook Road at 3pm and St Peter’s in The Warren at 6.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

On November 11, the churches will mark Remembrance Sunday with services beginning at 9.30am and ending in time for worshippers to join the ceremony at Caversham’s war memorial.