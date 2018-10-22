Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Churches remember

TWO churches in Caversham are to hold remembrance services on Sunday, November 4, also known as All Souls’ Day.

These will take place at St John’s in Gosbrook Road at 3pm and St Peter’s in The Warren at 6.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

On November 11, the churches will mark Remembrance Sunday with services beginning at 9.30am and ending in time for worshippers to join the ceremony at Caversham’s war memorial.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33