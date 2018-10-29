Monday, 29 October 2018

Former policeman is named church pastor

A NEW pastor has been appointed at Grace Church in Caversham.

Keith Saynor, 50, has previously led two churches and has been involved in a range of community and evangelism projects.

The former Thames Valley Police office has undertaken overseas mission work in Nepal, Vietnam, Colombia and Sri Lanka and his wife Vinolia works for the Luis Palau Evangelistic Mission.

Mr Saynor said his aim was “to see God's Kingdom come in increased measure” in Caversham.

The church in Peppard Road had been without a full-time pastor since April 2017.

The church also has a new youth worker.

Mark Brown, 49, has moved from Bristol with his wife Michelle and their daughter Abigail and brings 20 years’ experience of working for churches, youth projects and youth organisations in a number of towns and cities in England and Wales.

The church runs a fortnightly youth club called SYNC for children in school years seven to 10 with computer games consoles, table tennis, pool, air hockey, a milkshake bar and a quiet room for card games, board games and pastoral care.

Grace Church is part of Newfrontiers International, a worldwide network of evangelical, charismatic churches.

