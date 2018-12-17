Pupils from four schools come together for charity carol concert

CHOIRS from Henley’s four state primary schools performed at the town hall.

Pupils from Badgemore, Valley Road, Sacred Heart and Trinity primaries took part in the Carols With a Heart for Henley concert in a packed Queen Elizabeth II hall.

The carols were led by the Henley Music School’s wind and brass band, conducted by school founder and director Laura Reineke.

Her daughter Mae sang the first verse of Once in Royal David City solo at the start of the concert.

All 135 pupils then sang carols including O Come All Ye Faithful, Away in a Manger and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Beaming parents joined in the singing and took photographs of their children.

The Christmas message was delivered by Dr Krish Kandiah, founding director of Home for Good, a charity which aims to make a difference to the lives of vulnerable children through fostering and adoption. He asked the question: “Can hospitality change the world?”

Fr John Chadwick gave a talk about the Margaret Clitherow Trust, which serves traveller communities in southern England and South Wales.

Both the charity and the trust were benefactors of the fifth night of this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar when blues group Ma Bessie and the Pigfoot Band performed.

A collection at the performance and the carol concert raised more than £700.

Maggie Atkinson, who helped organise the concert, said she was “blown away” by the pupils’ performance.

She said: “The inspiration of those 135 children singing so beautifully together and the inspiration of the speaker was thrilling.”

Mrs Atkinson, of Queen Street, Henley, and her husband Ed are to open their home to foster childen and their carers as part of an international initiative. She said: “We were so encouraged by all those keen to chat afterwards, wanting to hear more about fostering or adoption.”

She thanked the school choirs and the music school, which is a charity that provides music education to people irrespective of age, ability, background or means.

She also thanked the Pizza Express and Zizzi restaurants in Henley for providing pizzas for all the children as well as Waitrose and Tesco, which provided other refreshments.