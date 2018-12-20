Play captures true meaning of Christmas, says rector

THE spirit of Christmas was captured at this year’s Shiplake village nativity play.

More than 200 people in total attended the two 45-minute candlelit shows at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church.

The cast, which was made up of members of the united churches of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden, featured Allen Appleby as Joseph and Lola Spotswood-Brown as Mary.

Niamh Tobin was a camel, Jan and Sally Howland were shepherds, Julian Morse was a king, Sarah Nesbitt was an angel and the North Star and Paul Robinson played a donkey.

The congregation sang carols including Away in a Manger, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The narrator was the rector Rev Robert Thewsey, who began each performance with a prayer.

He said: “Our nativity performances are a good thing for families in the community as we tell them about the true meaning of Christmas. The church is a place for people to gather and enjoy the lead-up to Christmas. We want to recapture Christmas for Christians. There are a lot of people who do not understand what it is about. These performances get back to the real meaning and tell people the proper story while having fun at the same time. The children love dressing up and some of the adults do, too. There were more adults here than children.

“Some of the children brought their grandparents, which was really sweet.”

He thanked Shiplake College for donating refreshments with anything left over going to a local foodbank.

A collection was held after each performance which raised £234.60 to support the rehabilitation of people with addiction.

On Sunday, a carol service will take place at All Saints’ Church, Dunsden, from 11am and a candlelit nine lessons service with carols will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden Church at 6pm.

On Christmas Eve, midnight mass will be observed at Dunsden, Harpsden and Shiplake churches at 11.30pm.