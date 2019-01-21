Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Annexe nears

A NEW annexe at St Mary’s Chuch in Wargrave church is nearing completion.

Building work on the St Mary’s Church Centre has finished and it is now being furbished and landscaping carried out.

The centre is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church.

Lay minister Andy Ferguson said: “The building is up but not running because we are in the last phases of kitting it out.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33