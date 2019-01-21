Annexe nears

A NEW annexe at St Mary’s Chuch in Wargrave church is nearing completion.

Building work on the St Mary’s Church Centre has finished and it is now being furbished and landscaping carried out.

The centre is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church.

Lay minister Andy Ferguson said: “The building is up but not running because we are in the last phases of kitting it out.”