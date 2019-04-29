Day of prayer

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
MEMBERS of Henley Baptist Church completed 24 hours of prayer.
Prayer stations were set up in the church at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place as they took it in turns to pray from 6pm on April 12 to 6pm the following day.
About 25 people took part, sitting for an hour or more. They were praying for the nation, peaceful outcomes to world situations and the local community.
