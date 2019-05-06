Concert invite

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
MUSICIANS in Wargrave are being invited to take part in the annual concert at St Mary’s Church.
The concert will take place at the church in Mill Green on Saturday, November 16, with tickets on sale in September.
To take part, email musical director Peter Dart on peter@familydart.com
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say