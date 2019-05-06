Monday, 06 May 2019

Concert invite

MUSICIANS in Wargrave are being invited to take part in the annual concert at St Mary’s Church.

The concert will take place at the church in Mill Green on Saturday, November 16, with tickets on sale in September.

To take part, email musical director Peter Dart on peter@familydart.com

