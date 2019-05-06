Monday, 06 May 2019

Floral display

A FESTIVAL of flowers will be staged at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon on May 18 and 19.

The opening hours are 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and noon to 4.30pm on the Sunday. Entry is free but all donations will go towards the upkeep of the church and graveyard.

