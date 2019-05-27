Board of thanks

A BOARD is to be made with the names of those who donated towards the new St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave.

The £400,000 building, which is an annexe to the church, opened to the public in March and has already been used by church and community groups.

An official opening ceremony will take place later this year.

The church now wants to create the board to recognise those who contributed to the appeal or raised funds. More than 200 people gave money.

The board will record names but not amounts.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should email Andy Ferguson on andyf@pursuitnha.com

The centre, which is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church, has a main space as well as a kitchen and toilets.

Large windows in the main hall look out on to the churchyard.

Tables and chairs are kept in an adjacent room and a sliding partition will be installed to allow two groups to use the hall at once.