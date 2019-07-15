Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
A PET service will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday.
The 3pm service will include a blessing for the pets and will be followed by a bring-your-own picnic.
Rev Sarah Nesbitt said: “Pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome in carriers/on leads as appropriate. If your pet would be too stressed, bring a photo.”
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say