A PET service will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday.

The 3pm service will include a blessing for the pets and will be followed by a bring-your-own picnic.

Rev Sarah Nesbitt said: “Pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome in carriers/on leads as appropriate. If your pet would be too stressed, bring a photo.”

