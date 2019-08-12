Memorial plaque for rector

A PLAQUE has been installed at All Saints’ Church in Peppard in memory of a former rector.

Basil “Bob” Butler-Smith served at the church in Church Lane from 1976 to 2002 and as chaplain of Peppard Hospital. He died in 2013.

He and his wife Ann had three children and six grandchildren.

He was well known for his love of donkeys and kept two in the rectory garden called Polly and Lucy.

The plaque was unveiled at an evensong service attended by more than 30 people, including members of his family, and was blessed by the current rector, Rev James Stickings.

Mrs Butler-Smith said: “It was a very nice service. It was a standard evensong and when it came to the dedication my family and I moved up to the top of the church, where the plaque has been placed on the wall.

“I’m quite sure my husband would say, ‘Good grief, why would you do that?’ He gave himself selflessly to the parish he loved.

“He was very well known and very well liked — just a comfortable sort of person to chat to. He was a great support.”