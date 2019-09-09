Monday, 09 September 2019

Church music

A FUND-RAISING concert featuring the Maidenhead Concert Band will take place at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill on October 19 at 7pm.

The performance has been organised by the church’s friends group, which is gradually refurbishing the building and in the autumn will be tidying up the grounds.

Admission costs £12 (£6 for under-16s), which includes drinks and snacks.

