Church music

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
A FUND-RAISING concert featuring the Maidenhead Concert Band will take place at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill on October 19 at 7pm.
The performance has been organised by the church’s friends group, which is gradually refurbishing the building and in the autumn will be tidying up the grounds.
Admission costs £12 (£6 for under-16s), which includes drinks and snacks.
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say