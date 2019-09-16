Stride day

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
THIS year’s Ride and Stride, organised by Oxfordshire churches, will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
Each year, parishioners complete a sponsored cycle, walk or horse ride around churches to raise funds to help preserve the buildings.
All proceeds go to the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust and half is returned to the participants’ churches. For more information, visit www.ohct.org.uk/
ride-stride
16 September 2019
