One year of alternative church service

A CHURCH service for families who cannot attend a traditional Sunday morning service has celebrated its first birthday.

About 120 adults and children attended the celebration for Trinity at Four, which takes place at Holy Trinity Church in Henley at 4pm every Sunday. After the service, they enjoyed a bring-and-share supper and a ceilidh.

Rev Sam Brewster, who launched the initiative, initially as a trial, said: “Our first birthday celebration was a lovely event which brought us together around food and fun and we had a smattering of new visitors.

“It was also a chance to celebrate God’s work over the past year and give thanks for the growth of this new community. We’ve seen a slow and steady gathering of momentum but we don’t want to focus on numbers — it’s more about the quality and depth of relationships that have been built. It has appealed to people from a wide range of backgrounds who find it an easy environment to engage with the Christian message.”

The service was launched because many families wanted to attend a church service but the existing ones clashed with sports fixtures and other activities.

Some also said they struggled to find a service which their children would understand or find interesting.