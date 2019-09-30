Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
EVENSONG will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring at 4pm next Sunday (October 6).
This is a “come and sing” event and those wishing to sing with the choir should arrive at 1.45pm for a practice session.
The song list includes O Taste and See by Vaughan Williams, Harwood in A-flat, Sanders Responses and God Is Gone Up by Finzi.
There are optional practice singing sessions tonight (Friday) and next Friday (October 4) from 7pm to 7.45pm.
