EVENSONG will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring at 4pm next Sunday (October 6).

This is a “come and sing” event and those wishing to sing with the choir should arrive at 1.45pm for a practice session.

The song list includes O Taste and See by Vaughan Williams, Harwood in A-flat, Sanders Responses and God Is Gone Up by Finzi.

There are optional practice singing sessions tonight (Friday) and next Friday (October 4) from 7pm to 7.45pm.