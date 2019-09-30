Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Evensong

EVENSONG will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring at 4pm next Sunday (October 6).

This is a “come and sing” event and those wishing to sing with the choir should arrive at 1.45pm for a practice session.

The song list includes O Taste and See by Vaughan Williams, Harwood in A-flat, Sanders Responses and God Is Gone Up by Finzi.

There are optional practice singing sessions tonight (Friday) and next Friday (October 4) from 7pm to 7.45pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33