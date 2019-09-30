Exploring Christianity through great artworks

A CHURCH in Henley is to run a course exploring the Christian faith through paintings.

St Mary’s Church in Hart Street was inspired by a course developed by St Martin-in-the-Fields Church in London in collaboration with the National Gallery.

Each session considers a painting from the collection at the gallery alongside the Bible passage that inspired it.

The course is for those who wish to explore or deepen their understanding of the Christian faith and want to better understand the content and context of some of the great works of Western art. The sessions will be held in the Chantry House, behind St Mary’s, on Friday, October 4 and 25 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10.15am and 8pm.

There will be further sessions in the spring and summer. The organisers say the evening sessions may be followed by further discussion and fellowship at a local pub.

Entry is free and all are welcome to attend. No booking is necessary. For more information, email the rector Fr Jeremy Tayler on rector.hwr@btinternet.com