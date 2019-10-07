Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
THE Rev Martin Beukes is the new minister at Caversham Heights Methodist and Caversham Methodist churches.
Rev David Shaw led a welcome service for him on Sunday, September 8.
The special guest preacher was Rev Canon Dr Andrew Wood, chairman of the Southampton Methodist District.
07 October 2019
