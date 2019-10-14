Monday, 14 October 2019

Harvest gift

A HARVEST festival church service for Kidmore End Primary School raised £206 for charity.

The service took place at St John the Baptist Church and was led by Rev James Stickings.

The money raised was donated by 194 pupils and their parents and will be donated to Send a Cow, which supports farming communities in Africa.

