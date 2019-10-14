...and service

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
Monday, 14 October 2019
SPRINGWATER Church in Peppard is holding a harvest festival on Sunday.
It will take place at the church in Blounts Court Road from 10.30am.
The church will be collecting goods and foods to donate to Christian Community Action in Sonning Common.
The charity will distribute parcels to families in need throughout the area.
