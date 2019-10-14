Genocide talk

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
WRITER and blogger Philippa Wilson will present a talk about disappointment and depression at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Friday (October 18).
She will explore the question of “Where was God when that happened?” by drawing on her experience of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
The event will start at 7.30pm in the Church Centre and is open to all. Refreshments will be served.
14 October 2019
