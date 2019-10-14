Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Genocide talk

WRITER and blogger Philippa Wilson will present a talk about disappointment and depression at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Friday (October 18).

She will explore the question of “Where was God when that happened?” by drawing on her experience of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The event will start at 7.30pm in the Church Centre and is open to all. Refreshments will be served.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33